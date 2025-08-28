Nainital Fire: One Killed As Historic Old London House Burns Down | VIDEO

A raging fire engulfed a centuries-old building in Nainital's Mallital market late Wednesday night, killing one. The old heritage structure, the Old London House, was an architectural marvel of the British period. Emergency teams have managed to contain the blaze to a great extent, but the tragic incident has sent shockwaves of grief and sorrow through the local populace.

Daring Rescue Operation Underway

As soon as the report was received, fire and administrative personnel rushed to the site right away. Fire hydrants in Mallital market were a lifeline during the early attempts to control the fire. SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena confirmed that the fire is now nearing control. He informed that a woman was said to be trapped within the building. Because of a power outage, the region experienced a total blackout, making rescue operations difficult. A team of experts was deployed to find the missing woman, while all other occupants were escorted to safety.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Investigation Process Initiated; Cause Suspected To Be Short Circuit

Though the origin of the fire is yet to be determined, initial reports point towards a short circuit. There were no explosion reports. Authorities reported that later, a body was recovered from the building and sent for a post-mortem examination. The SSP explained that although the fire has been contained, a complete search of the building is being conducted to determine the extent of the damage. The blaze has caused extensive damage to the heritage of the city, and a comprehensive inquiry will be held to identify the full extent of the damage as well as the cause of the fire.

ALSO READ | Five Reasons Why India Is Likely To Withstand Trump’s Tariff Shock