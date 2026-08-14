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  • /Nainital road accident: Tempo traveler falls into gorge near Mukteshwar, 2 dead, 20 rescued

Nainital road accident: Tempo traveler falls into gorge near Mukteshwar, 2 dead, 20 rescued

Two passengers died and 20 others suffered injuries after a tempo traveler carrying 22 people lost control and plunged into a gorge near Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Friday afternoon.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Nainital road accident: Tempo traveler falls into gorge near Mukteshwar, 2 dead, 20 rescued
Image Credit: Nainital road accident.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Nainital road accident: Tempo traveler falls into gorge near Mukteshwar, 2 dead, 20 rescued
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