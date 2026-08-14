/Nainital road accident: Tempo traveler falls into gorge near Mukteshwar, 2 dead, 20 rescued

Two people lost their lives and 20 others sustained injuries after a tempo traveler swerved off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Luktadhar, approximately three kilometers ahead of Ramgarh on the Mukteshwar route in Nainital district. The emergency call reached the Nainital District Control Room at 1:35 PM on Friday, triggering an immediate deployment under SDRF Commander Arpan Yaduvanshi.
Led by Sub-Inspector Manoj Rawat, specialised SDRF personnel reached the site shortly after the notification and launched a coordinated rescue effort alongside NDRF teams and local police units.
Rescuers utilised specialised ropes, harnesses, and cutting tools to descend into the rugged terrain and reach the damaged vehicle.
#WATCH | Nainital, Uttarakhand: A tempo traveller carrying tourists fell into a deep gorge near Lakshmi Khan in Malla Ramgarh, Nainital. Around 20 tourists travelling in the vehicle were injured in the accident.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2026
After reaching the spot, police and SDRF personnel, with the help… pic.twitter.com/zArFseuFFZ
Emergency crews successfully pulled 20 survivors out of the ravine, stabilising them at the site before arranging transportation to regional hospitals.
"Our teams reached the crash site immediately upon receiving the control room alert. Using heavy-duty rescue gear, joint units safely evacuated 20 passengers while recovering two deceased individuals from the wreckage," said SDRF Operational Command Unit.
Authorities confirmed two fatalities resulting from the impact. One victim has been identified as 24-year-old Sumit Pal Singh, a resident of Faridabad, while identification efforts for the second deceased individual remain underway.
The vehicle operator, Yash Kumar (27), survived with minor injuries.
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