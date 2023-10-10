'Nakali Rambhakt Exposed': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Slams Centre Over GST On Gangajal

In a strongly worded statement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel expressed his dismay over the imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Ganga water and criticized the intentions of the Modi government at the Center. Baghel questioned whether devotees should continue performing pujas given the recent move, highlighting the need for reconsideration.

Just four days ago, the Narendra Modi government had announced an 18 percent GST on Ganga water, attempting to address the concerns surrounding its taxation. However, Baghel and other critics believe this falls short of the necessary action. Baghel further urged the government to rescind this decision immediately, respecting the sentiments of the public and the spiritual significance of Ganga water.

"Now GST on Ganga water also! Should devotees not perform puja? Because the intention of the BJP government at the Center seems to be the same. Modi government has imposed 18 percent subsidy on Ganga water 4 days ago. This has exposed the faces of fake devotees of Ram, those who pretend to glorify Sanatan culture and those who spread terror in the name of protecting cows. Modi ji, respecting the public sentiments, immediately withdraw the decision to impose GST on Gangajal," said Bahgel in a tweet.

Baghel said the move has exposed the true faces of the BJP which claim to uphold Sanatan culture and religious beliefs, particularly those who use religion to further their political agenda. He argued that the imposition of GST on Ganga water unveils the hypocrisy of the saffron party who feign religious devotion and use it as a pretext to spread fear and violence in society.

The move to tax Ganga water has sparked widespread debate, with critics contending that it is a violation of religious beliefs and practices deeply ingrained in Indian culture.