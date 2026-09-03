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'BCI has no jurisdiction': Supreme Court stops action against NALSAR law graduates

NALSAR row: Supreme Court questions BCI power to regulate students and backs their right to peacefully protest against the CJI invitation.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 12:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
'BCI has no jurisdiction': Supreme Court stops action against NALSAR law graduates
Image Credit: ANI. Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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