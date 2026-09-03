/'BCI has no jurisdiction': Supreme Court stops action against NALSAR law graduates

"As far as the conduct of law students is concerned, the Bar Council of India has neither jurisdiction nor statutory competence. That falls exclusively within the domain of the educational institution or university. There cannot be any dispute about that. After a student graduates and registers himself or herself as an advocate, the Bar Council comes into the picture. It is then the statutory authority responsible for regulating advocates. But none of these students had enrolled as advocates, "Bar and Bench quoted the court as saying.