'Namaskar From Space!': Indian Astronaut Subhanshu Shukla Greets Earth From ISS | VIDEO

 Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, during his first call from space on Wednesday, called the experience “indescribable.” Greeting with a “namaskar” from space, Shukla said he is getting used to zero gravity.

New Delhi: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, during his first call from space on Wednesday, called the experience “indescribable.” Greeting with a “namaskar” from space, Shukla said he is getting used to zero gravity.

"Namaskar from space! I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts. What a ride it was," says Indian astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu, who is piloting #AxiomMission4, as he gives details about his journey into space.

"I’m still getting used to zero gravity — like a baby learning how to walk, figuring out how to move and control myself. But I’m really enjoying every moment," he said.

Shukla described the experience in Earth's orbit as "surreal" and "fun."

Carrying a soft toy Swan, he says, in Indian culture, the Swan is a symbol of wisdom.

(With Inputs from ANI)

