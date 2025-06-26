'Namaskar From Space!': Indian Astronaut Subhanshu Shukla Greets Earth From ISS | VIDEO

New Delhi: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, during his first call from space on Wednesday, called the experience “indescribable.” Greeting with a “namaskar” from space, Shukla said he is getting used to zero gravity.

"Namaskar from space! I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts. What a ride it was," says Indian astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu, who is piloting #AxiomMission4, as he gives details about his journey into space.

"I’m still getting used to zero gravity — like a baby learning how to walk, figuring out how to move and control myself. But I’m really enjoying every moment," he said.

#WATCH | "Namaskar from space! I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts. What a ride it was," says Indian astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu, who is piloting #AxiomMission4, as he gives details about his journey into space.



Carrying a soft toy Swan, he says, in Indian… pic.twitter.com/Z09Mkxhfdj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

Shukla described the experience in Earth's orbit as "surreal" and "fun."

Carrying a soft toy Swan, he says, in Indian culture, the Swan is a symbol of wisdom.

(With Inputs from ANI)