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Names of 6 soldiers killed in action during Operation Sindoor released for 1st time

The six martyrs include five personnel from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force. They are: Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Names of 6 soldiers killed in action during Operation Sindoor released for 1st time
Image Credit: IANS

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