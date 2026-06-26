/Names of 6 soldiers killed in action during Operation Sindoor released for 1st time

The names of the six Indian armed forces personnel who sacrificed their lives during Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in May last year, have been officially revealed for the first time.
These fallen soldiers will receive permanent honour at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, where their names will be engraved on the granite bricks of the Tyag Chakra (Circle of Sacrifice), ensuring their supreme sacrifice is permanently etched in the nation’s memory.
The six martyrs include five personnel from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force. They are: Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar.
The names of these Operation Sindoor heroes were released along with the complete list of soldiers who laid down their lives in various military operations during 2025.The Tyag Chakra (Circle of Sacrifice) at the National War Memorial is dedicated to the nation’s bravehearts.
It consists of 16 circular granite walls, on whose bricks are inscribed the name, rank, and unit of every soldier who has made the supreme sacrifice for the country since Independence.
Two of the martyrs were posthumously awarded gallantry honours. Among the six, Rifleman Sunil Kumar was conferred the Vir Chakra, while Sergeant Surendra Kumar received the Vayu Sena Medal for their exceptional bravery.
The names of these six personnel were released alongside the full list of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during various military operations in 2025.
The Tyag Chakra at the National War Memorial consists of 16 circular granite walls inscribed with the names, ranks, and units of every soldier who has laid down their life for the nation since Independence.
The six Operation Sindoor martyrs will now become a permanent part of the National War Memorial.Operation Sindoor was launched on 7 May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
During the operation, the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror launchpads located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). The strikes targeted infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, eliminating more than 100 terrorists.
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