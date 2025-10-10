Names Of DGP, SSP Must Appear In FIR: Varun Chaudhry Demands Accountability In IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Case

Congress MP Varun Chaudhry on Friday outlined three key demands following the alleged suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, calling for the names of the accused to be included in the FIR, the inquiry to be overseen by a sitting High Court judge, and security to be provided to the officer's family.

Speaking to reporters, Chaudhry said, "I had three demands...The two prime accused, DGP Haryana and SSP Rohtak, should have their names displayed in the column (in the FIR).

Secondly, for the inquiry to be fair, the chairmanship of the high court should be represented by a sitting judge, and third, the family members should be provided security..."

The Congress MP also questioned the delay in naming the senior officers in the FIR and urged the administration to act transparently to ensure justice for the late IPS officer and his family.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough and impartial probe in the wake of serious allegations surrounding the death of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

The SIT, formed under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, will investigate the case registered at Police Station Sector-11 (West) under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The SIT comprises IGP Pushpendra Kumar as head, along with SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SPICity KM Priyanka, DSP Traffic Charanyit Singh Vik, SOPO South Qujt Kaur, and SHO PS-11 (West) Jarveer Singh Rana.

Officers may co-opt additional experts as required to expedite the collection of evidence, the examination of witnesses, and the preparation of the final report, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police filed an FIR against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya following a complaint by IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, wife of the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who was found dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

The FIR, filed at Police Station Sector 11 under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, cites abetment to suicide and caste-based harassment.