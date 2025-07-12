Advertisement
CHEETAH DEATH KUNO

Namibian Female Cheetah, Nabha Dies Of Injuries In Kuno National Park

Nabha, an 8-year-old Namibian cheetah at Kuno National Park, died on July 12, 2025, from injuries likely sustained during a hunting attempt. With her passing, Kuno now has 26 cheetahs, including 17 Indian-born cubs, all reported to be healthy and adapting well to the wild.

Namibian Female Cheetah, Nabha Dies Of Injuries In Kuno National Park File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: An 8-year-old female cheetah named Nabha, brought from Namibia as part of India’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction program, died today at Kuno National Park following injuries sustained last week.

According to an official press note issued by the Field Director of the Cheetah Project, Nabha was likely injured during a hunting attempt inside her Soft Release Boma. She suffered fractures in both her ulna and fibula on the left side, along with other injuries. Despite receiving treatment for a week, she succumbed to her wounds. Authorities await a post-mortem report for further details.

With Nabha’s passing, Kuno is now home to 26 cheetahs, 9 adults (6 females and 3 males), and 17 Indian-born cubs. All remaining cheetahs are reportedly healthy and doing well. Two additional male cheetahs housed at the Gandhisagar Sanctuary are also in good condition.

Of the 26 cheetahs in Kuno, 16 have been released into the wild and are adapting successfully. Officials say the animals have acclimated to their new habitat, are coexisting with other predators, and are actively hunting. Recent veterinary efforts included the successful administration of anti-ecto-parasitic treatment to all cheetahs.

Two female cheetahs, Veera and Nirva, have recently given birth and are reportedly in good health along with their cubs.

