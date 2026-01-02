4 Minute 44 Seconds Namo Bharat Viral MMS Link: Ghaziabad Students Set To Marry; Accused Staffer Terminated

In a twist of circumstances arising out of the leakage of a private video shot on the Namo Bharat (RRTS) train, it has come to light that the two students involved in the issue have announced their engagement. Under immense social pressure and the mental health issue of the juveniles, they have decided to get the marriage solemnized in a week’s time.

From Controversy To Matrimony

The reported occurrence that happened in the month of November 2025 involved a 21-year-old B.Tech student and a female BCA student who were captured on the Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) railway lines in a compromising manner by the CCTV cameras.

The video footage, which was leaked on a social media site, brought the families severe disfavor. The children, who are residents of Ghaziabad, allegedly suffered from intense levels of depression and even attempted to harm themselves. To prevent a similar tragedy from happening again and to avoid “social untowardness,” the heads of both families had a meeting and decided that the only solution was a marriage.

Families Seek Privacy Amid Public Outcry

The male student's father also claimed that his son had made a mistake, and he regretted the damage to the family's image. But at this juncture, the priority was to get the two together in marriage.

The Wedding: A very simple, private wedding will be held within the next few days.

Educationally, the impact is clearly visible: one of the students has stopped attending college due to continuous harassment/shaming, while another student did the same.

NCRTC Employee Arrested For Leaking Footage

The NCRTC has taken serious action against the breach of privacy. The video, shot on a mobile phone, was reportedly carried out by an employee named Rishabh, who later leaked it on social media platforms.

Police Action: The FIR was lodged at Muradnagar police station on December 22, 2025, based on a complaint by the RRTS security head.

Termination: The suspected employee has been terminated from employment due to misconduct and failure to follow specified security measures.

The Social Media Dilemma

This incident has led to discussions on issues concerning privacy in public transport and the morality of sharing surveillance footage. The couple has been lambasted for their acts in a public setting, but those who illicitly recorded and transmitted the footage from a staff member of the security personnel of the public transport are also widely criticised.

