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NAMO cities, increased green cover: Key details of NCR's ambitious Regional Plan 2041

From 7.86 crore today to 14.73 crore by 2041 - close to seven crore additional residents to absorb over the next 15 years. Most of the population growth will be in the urban centres, and especially the larger cities within the NCR. The RP-2041 is an important step in meeting the challenge and planning for this growth.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
NAMO cities, increased green cover: Key details of NCR's ambitious Regional Plan 2041
Image Credit: (Image by ANI)

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