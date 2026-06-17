/NAMO cities, increased green cover: Key details of NCR's ambitious Regional Plan 2041

The National Capital Region spans 55,083 square kilometres across the NCT of Delhi and 27 districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. It is home to 230 urban settlements and 11,784 villages, contributes about eight per cent of India's GDP, and is the world's largest urban agglomeration, the press release said. The region is on the cusp of near-doubling in terms of population. From 7.86 crore today to 14.73 crore by 2041 - close to seven crore additional residents to absorb over the next fifteen years. Most of the population growth will be in the urban centres, and especially the larger cities within the NCR. The RP-2041 is an important step in meeting the challenge and planning for this growth.