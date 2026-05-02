Namo Cruise to begin services on Delhi's river Yamuna this month: Details of routes, ticket rates, and time slots unveiled

Namo Cruise Delhi update: After rigorous efforts by Delhi government bodies towards cleaning the Yamuna, the capital city is gearing up to launch its river tourism project called 'Namo Cruise.' It would be an innovative way for travelers to explore the picturesque Yamuna, promoting eco-tourism in the city. Presently, Delhi government bodies are working hard to plan the grand launch ceremony.

Tourist attraction: Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur

To offer the best experience for the passengers, this cruise would sail through the chosen portion of the river.

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Route: Namo Cruise would move through Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur.

Environment: This part of the river is comparatively cleaner and quieter.

Sights to see: Tourists can look out for natural beauty of the river, birds, and the lush greenery around.

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Ticket prices and operating hours

All the necessary arrangements have already been made to cater to the visitors.

Ticket price: The price of tickets is set at Rs 500 for each tourist.

Booking counter: Booking counters have been opened at both Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur stations.

Daily timings: The cruise will run from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Future considerations: Apart from cruising, the consideration is to introduce water sports in the future.

Launching and inspection process

Originally, this project was planned to start on February 20. However, it has been postponed due to some unknown reasons.

Present situation: The planned date of inauguration is set to May 2026, but the exact date has not yet been finalised.

Beginning operations: The commencement of operations will depend on completing all inspections and final approvals.

This is an important milestone towards developing the Yamuna River into a recreational site for tourists and local citizens.

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