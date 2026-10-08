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  • /Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Political leaders recall his films, Naam Foundation work for farmers

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Political leaders recall his films, Naam Foundation work for farmers

He received the Padma Shri in 2013 and won three National Film Awards.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Political leaders recall his films, Naam Foundation work for farmers

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Political leaders recall his films, Naam Foundation work for farmers
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