/Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Political leaders recall his films, Naam Foundation work for farmers

Leaders from across parties and states on Thursday mourned the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away in Goa at the age of 75. Manipal Hospital, Goa, confirmed that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula residence and rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called the news "extremely heartbreaking" in a Hindi post on X. He said the actor's roles had left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and on audiences, and sent condolences to his family, friends and supporters.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said Patekar's performances, his versatile contribution to cinema and his compassion for farmers and the underprivileged would always be remembered. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the sudden demise as heartbreaking and prayed for peace for the departed soul.
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said Patekar's natural acting left a lasting mark on Hindi and Marathi cinema, and called his death a great loss to the film fraternity. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said Patekar brought depth and authenticity to every character.
He recalled "Krantiveer" and named "Parinda", "Khamoshi", "Tirangaa", "Agni Sakshi", "Natsamrat", "Ab Tak Chhappan" and "Apaharan" among his best work. He also said the actor's association with the Indian Army reflected his patriotism.
YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Patekar's versatile performances would be remembered. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said his voice and performances earned him a special place in millions of hearts, and that his commitment to social causes showed his connection with society. Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala said his legacy would inspire generations.
In Karnataka, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar praised Patekar's screen presence and his compassion for farmers. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and H.D. Kumaraswamy also paid tribute. Joshi called him a theatre stalwart and compassionate social worker.
Kumaraswamy cited his work for farmers and rural communities through the Naam Foundation. BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said his distinctive acting and versatility left an indelible mark on the film industry.
Patekar also won over Kannada audiences as a tough police officer in the 2010 film "Yaksha".
Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, he made his Hindi film debut with "Gaman" in 1978. His career spanned over four decades in Hindi and Marathi cinema and theatre, including "Salaam Bombay!", "Angaar", "Wajood", "Raajneeti" and "The Vaccine War". He made his directorial debut with "Prahaar: The Final Attack" in 1991, and his Uday Shetty in the "Welcome" films was a hit with younger viewers.
He received the Padma Shri in 2013 and won three National Film Awards.
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