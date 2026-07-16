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Nand Kishore Goenka cremated at Agroha Dham; political leaders, saints join massive gathering

Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, was cremated at Agroha Dham. PM Modi paid rich tributes to the veteran RSS volunteer, as a Rs 100-crore university was announced in his honour.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 07:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 07:48 AM IST
Nand Kishore Goenka cremated at Agroha Dham; political leaders, saints join massive gathering
Image Credit: Social titan Shri Nand Kishore Goenka consigned to flames at Agroha Dham.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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