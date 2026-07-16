/Nand Kishore Goenka cremated at Agroha Dham; political leaders, saints join massive gathering

Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, a legendary social worker, dedicated Gau Sevak (cow welfare champion), and father of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra, was laid to rest with full traditional honors on Wednesday afternoon. He was consigned to the flames at the Goenka Udyan, located within the sacred precincts of Agroha Dham in Hisar. Amid an outpouring of grief from thousands of attendees, his eldest son, Dr. Subhash Chandra, performed the last rites and lit the funeral pyre.
Prior to the final rites, the funeral procession made a deeply symbolic stop at the Vaishnav Agrasen Gaushala—an institution whose foundation stone was laid by Goenka himself. A massive gathering of local citizens and community leaders assembled at the shelter to bid an emotional farewell to the patriarch, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday, July 13, 2026, at the age of 96.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a formal condolence message to Dr. Subhash Chandra, deeply mourning the loss of the senior social leader and remembering their personal interactions.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. My thoughts are with you and the entire family during this difficult time. I have been fortunate enough to meet him on several occasions, and his warm, affectionate behavior will always remain in my memory. His passing is an irreparable loss to society."
The final journey of the patriarch drew a massive assembly of India’s top political leadership, cross-party lawmakers, and spiritual leaders.
Union Minister Manohar Lal, while paying his final respects, remarked that Goenka's values and guiding philosophy would continue to inspire generations.
Spiritual leader Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev also traveled to Hisar to pay his tributes. Deeply moved during the final darshan, Baba Ramdev shared the family's grief and emotionally stated that he considered himself the "fifth brother" of the Goenka family.
Born on September 28, 1930, Shri Nand Kishore Goenka was a lifelong, deeply committed volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), holding numerous key responsibilities over the decades.
RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale issued a joint statement honoring his memory:
"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses deep sorrow over the passing of renowned social worker Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. He remained active throughout his life in various social endeavors, particularly Gau Seva. We pray for the peace of his departed soul and wish strength to the Goenka family and well-wishers."
To ensure that Goenka's lifetime philosophies are kept alive for future generations, Dr. Subhash Chandra made a monumental announcement at the funeral site.
The Goenka family will establish a world-class educational institution—Shri Nand Kishore Goenka University—in Hisar. The university will be built across 32 acres of family land at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore. In a direct reflection of Goenka’s principles, the institution will introduce a specialized, dedicated curriculum focused explicitly on "Social Service and Giving Back to Society."
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