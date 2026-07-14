"The Prime Minister condoled the demise of Nand Kishore Goenka and said that though Mr. Goenka is not here now, the great values he practiced will forever remain as guiding principles for his bereaved family members, friends, and future generations to come. Prayers for eternal peace of soul of Mr. Nand Kishore Goenka and condolences for Dr. Subhash Chandra Goenka and the bereaved family members."