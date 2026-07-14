Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a touching condolence letter to Essel Group chairman and former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Subhash Chandra, paying condolences for the loss of his father Nand Kishore Goenka, the legendary social worker and philanthropist.
Nand Kishore Goenka, the patriarch of Essel Group family, breathed his last peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2026, at the age of 96. PM Modi showered rich praise in his personal letter on Goenka’s blessed life filled with selfless public service, dedication to social welfare and sense of duty.
'An example of simplicity and public welfare': PM Modi's letter
Praising Goenka's contribution to the nation, Prime Minister Modi highlighted his lifelong devotion to building good business traditions and strengthening social fabric of the nation.
"He not only strengthened business traditions but also fulfilled his responsibilities towards society with sincerity. His service to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), his organizational spirit, and his commitment to the principle of 'Nation First' made his life an example of simplicity and public welfare," PM Modi wrote in his condolence message.
"The Prime Minister condoled the demise of Nand Kishore Goenka and said that though Mr. Goenka is not here now, the great values he practiced will forever remain as guiding principles for his bereaved family members, friends, and future generations to come. Prayers for eternal peace of soul of Mr. Nand Kishore Goenka and condolences for Dr. Subhash Chandra Goenka and the bereaved family members."
A life devoted to 'service to nation' and cultural heritage
Nand Kishore Goenka was born on September 28, 1930. He decided to devote his life to the grassroots social transformation of the society rather than manage any businesses himself.
Being a committed swayamsevak of RSS, he spent years of his life organizing social events and promoting social harmony among people. He is well known for his efforts for:
Development of Agroha Dham: Having played an important part in the development of Agroha (located in the state of Haryana’s Hisar) which is known as the ancient capital of Maharaja Agrasen and the spiritual center of Agrawal and wider Vaishya society.
Gau Seva (Animal Welfare): Building local shelters (gaushala) and supporting the cause of cows.
Empowerment of the marginalised: Provisioning funds to the local educational institutes, especially for girl child education in Haryana.
Dr Subhash Chandra, his son, carried forward the legacy of being an entrepreneur and founded Essel Group and made Zee into one of the biggest media houses and entertainment empire of India.
Last rites and final funeral services on Wednesday
The demise of Goenka has plunged entire India into mourning from political and industrial spheres.
At present, the mortal body of Goenka is lying at his residence in Marine Drive, Mumbai. Political and industrial leaders, industrial tycoons and media persons have come to pay homage.
Mortuary will take him to Hisar in Haryana. The final funeral services and cremation ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 15th of July, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Goenka Udyan located within the premises of Agroha Dham, Hisar.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.