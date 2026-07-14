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'Nation first' in action: PM Modi pens moving condolence to Dr Subhash Chandra on his father's demise

Philanthropist Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group’s Subhash Chandra, passed away at 96. PM Modi paid tributes. Last rites on July 15 in Hisar.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 12:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
'Nation first' in action: PM Modi pens moving condolence to Dr Subhash Chandra on his father's demise
Image Credit: Philanthropist Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group’s Subhash Chandra.

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