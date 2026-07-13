Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the passing of the social worker, sharing an emotional message via video. "The news of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Ji Goenka, the father of Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of the Essel Group, is extremely heartbreaking. He had been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from the very beginning. As a dedicated swayamsevak, he remained ever committed to the service of cows. He fulfilled his social responsibilities by staying away from business. He was always active in service to the Agrawal Samaj. He played a pivotal role in the development of Agroha. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. In this hour of grief, we all stand with his family. Om Shanti," said CM Fadnavis.