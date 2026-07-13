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  • /Nand Kishore Goenka's demise: Political leaders express condolences; Last rites on July 15

Nand Kishore Goenka's demise: Political leaders express condolences; Last rites on July 15

Shri Nand Kishore Goenka was born on 28 September 1930 and was a dedicated RSS volunteer. He devoted his entire life to social work and cow service and played a key role in uniting the society. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Nand Kishore Goenka's demise: Political leaders express condolences; Last rites on July 15
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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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