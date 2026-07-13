Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father and renowned social activist Shri Nand Kishore Goenka passed away at the age of 96, in Mumbai today. The mortal remains of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka will be kept for final darshan at their residence, A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive in Mumbai. The mortal remains of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka will be brought to their ancestral city, Hisar, Haryana, by chartered plane on July 14 at 7 AM and the final rites of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka will be performed on July 15 at 11 AM in Hisar, Haryana.
Shri Nand Kishore Goenka was born on 28 September 1930 and was a dedicated RSS volunteer. He devoted his entire life to social work and cow service and played a key role in uniting the society. Shri Nand Kishor Goenka made a significant contribution to the development of Agroha, the capital of Maharaja Agrasen.
Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of the Essel Group, shared a message on the passing of his father, Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, conveying the news of the demise with deep emotion. Dr Chandra said, "It was his wish to celebrate his life like a festival. Everyone in the family is grieving, this morning, we lost our dear father, his entire life was dedicated to social service, cow service, and national service."
Political leaders from across party lines have expressed their deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Nand Kishor Goenka.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the passing of the social worker, sharing an emotional message via video. "The news of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Ji Goenka, the father of Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of the Essel Group, is extremely heartbreaking. He had been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from the very beginning. As a dedicated swayamsevak, he remained ever committed to the service of cows. He fulfilled his social responsibilities by staying away from business. He was always active in service to the Agrawal Samaj. He played a pivotal role in the development of Agroha. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. In this hour of grief, we all stand with his family. Om Shanti," said CM Fadnavis.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed profound grief over the passing of Nand Kishore Goenka ji, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra and a senior social worker. While paying floral tribute to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family.
"We have received the sorrowful news of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji, the revered father of former Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra ji, and social worker Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. We pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and well-wishers to bear this grief," said CM Saini.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed deepest condolences to the Goenka family. "Dearest Subhash ji! Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of your respected father Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji. May God give and your family the strength to deal with loss. Om Shanti," said Kher.
BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, while paying tribute, has said that Nand Kishore Goenka's entire life was dedicated to social service. "Dr. Subhash Chandra was a Rajya Sabha MP with me; I pay my tributes on the passing of his father."
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "The news of the passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka ji, the revered father of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra ji, is extremely saddening. May God grant a place to the departed noble soul at His feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this immense grief. Heartfelt tributes."
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