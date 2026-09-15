/Nandigram bypoll: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari’s late PA’s mother for the high-profile seat

“On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress, which is now divided into three factions, also does not seem to have much prospects from Rejinagar this time. Rather, the CPI(M) and Congress can view the opportunity for increasing their tally in the West Bengal Assembly constituency by one seat. The Rejinagar bypolls might also give some indication about where the minority votes in the state might shift to in the coming days,” said a city-based political observer.