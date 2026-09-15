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Nandigram bypoll: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari’s late PA’s mother for the high-profile seat

Nandigram has been considered a virtual BJP stronghold since 2021, because of Suvendu Adhikari’s presence there.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Nandigram bypoll: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari’s late PA’s mother for the high-profile seat
Image Credit: Hasirani Rath, mother of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of Suvendu Adhikari. (IANS)

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Nandigram bypoll: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari’s late PA’s mother for the high-profile seat
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