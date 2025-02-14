Narayana Dominates JEE Main 2025 Session 1 With Exceptional Results

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 14: Narayana Educational Institutions has once again demonstrated its academic excellence in JEE Main 2025 Session 1, with several students securing top ranks and perfect scores. The latest results reaffirm Narayana’s position as one of India’s leading educational institutions, for academic and competitive exam success.

In an extraordinary achievement, five Narayana students have secured a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 Session-1. With only 14 students across the country achieving this distinction, an impressive 35% of them are from Narayana, underscoring the institution’s academic strength and commitment to excellence.

Leading the achievers, Bani Brata Majee scored a perfect 300/300, securing 100 percentile, a testament to his dedication and Narayana’s academic framework. Alongside him, Ayush Singhal, Kushagra Gupta, Vishad Jain, and Shiven Vikas Toshniwal also achieved 100 percentiles, reflecting the institution’s commitment to fostering excellence.

Narayana students were toppers in 8 states, further showcasing the institution’s strong academic footprint nationwide. Ayush Singhal emerged as the Rajasthan state topper, Kushagra Gupta secured the top position in Karnataka, and Vishad Jain led in Maharashtra. Bani Brata Majee topped Telangana, while Piusa Das, Arnav Jindal, Sunay Yadav, and Shiven Vikas Toshniwal secured top ranks in Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

Sharing his experience, Bani Brata Majee highlighted Narayana’s unique learning ecosystem. “The daily tests, in-depth discussions, and personalised guidance made a significant impact on my preparation. Our teachers not only helped us correct mistakes but also refined our exam strategies,” he said.

Dr. P. Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, praised the students' achievements, stating, "Narayana's curriculum blends conceptual depth with problem-solving techniques, ensuring students are well-prepared for competitive exams and beyond."

Adding to this, Miss P. Sharani Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, emphasised the role of nLearn, the institution’s digital learning platform. "nLearn has transformed exam preparation by providing structured test series, real-time progress tracking, and personalised analysis," she stated.

As students now shift their focus to JEE Advanced 2025, Narayana continues to provide a strong academic foundation that extends beyond exams. With each passing year, its results continue to set new benchmarks in competitive exam success, reinforcing the belief that at Narayana, "Your Dreams Are Our Dreams."

