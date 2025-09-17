As the nation is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, a fresh look into his history uncovers his initial forays into the public arena. While information about his two decades in constitutional office is well-documented, a fresh account explains when his name first surfaced in the pages of one of India's top newspapers, The Times of India, years before he became a national personality.

The insights showed how PM Modi's public profile evolved from a grassroots activist to a key political strategist, appearing in print in a variety of roles.

From Emergency Activist To Relief Coordinator

PM Modi's "first appearance in newsprint" was in May 1978, barely months after the Emergency ended. He was included in the television page of the newspaper as a guest in a show called 'The youth struggle during the Emergency,' marking his early appearance in public life.

His name again featured a year later with greater importance. In the calamitous 1979 Morbi Dam disaster in Gujarat, which is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records as the worst dam failure in history, PM Modi was seen in his capacity as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak. In a report on September 30, 1979, it was recorded that "Narendra Modi of the RSS-formed Pur Pidit Sahayata Samiti" was given a cheque for Rs 5 lakh for relief activities. The report further stated that the Modi-led committee collected a total of Rs 14 lakh, providing free medical assistance and food grains to the victims of the tragedy.

The Rise Of A Political Organiser

Narendra Modi's initial sighting as a political personality in the newspaper was in 1988, soon after he moved from the RSS to take up the post of General Secretary of the BJP in Gujarat. A huge farmers' protest, a "rasta-roko" protest against the then-Congress regime, was highlighted by the newly promoted state leader who stated that more than 50,000 BJP workers were detained during the protest.

By 1991, his public stature had increased appreciably. After his key role in coordinating the Gujarat leg of L.K. Advani's Somnath-to-Ayodhya Rath Yatra, The Times of India was already calling him the 'architect of the BJP's phenomenal growth in Gujarat.' This was a turning point, showing his strategic value in the party much earlier than when he was a chief minister.

