Narendra Modi-powered NDA govt at Centre completes 6 years in office today

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led NDA govt at the Centre on Saturaday (May 16) completed six years in office. The Modi-powered NDA won the general elections in 2014, the results of which were declared on May 16.

Riding on the Narendra Modi wave, the NDA retained power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well thus winning a second consecutive five-year term in office. The ruling BJP took to microblogging site Twitter to celebrate the day.

The video posted by BJP talks about the strong leadership displayed by PM Modi and highlights the popular schemes and programs launched the Centre in the past years.

From Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to the electrification of villages, Beti Padhao Beti Bachao program and Jan Dhan Yojna in the first term to the historic Ayodhya verdict, abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and NRC in the beginning of the second term, the nine-minute long video talks about the achievements, welfare schemes by the government.

The video holds the Indian citizens in gratitude for showing their belief and trust in the hands of PM Modi and with a strong resolve promised to continue doing the same for the remainder of the second five-year term.

In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party received an absolute majority with 282 seats out of 543, 166 seats more than in the previous 15th Lok Sabha. Narendra Modi took oath to office on May 26, 2014. While in 2019, the BJP got a thumping majority with victory on 303 seats.