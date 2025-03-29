Narendra Modi Relies On Crutches Of Nitish And Chandrababu To Pass Waqf Bill: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 and said that the BJP does not have a majority in the Lok Sabha, and if Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar oppose it, it won't be passed.

While speaking to ANI, Asaduddin Owaisi said that PM Narendra Modi is relying on the crutches of Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. He stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is spreading lies in the country regarding the Waqf Bill.

"Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the Government of India, and his statement is proof of the fact that you trying to make an unconstitutional law which can be challenged in the court. This is a violation of the articles of the Constitution, and the Waqf of the entire country will suffer because of it. You are removing a section of the Waqf property, which will benefit from it. You are omitting the revenue of lakhs of rupees. Amit Shah is lying to the country that you can challenge the Waqf Tribunal in court. Prime Minister Narendra Modi relies on the crutches of Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, and if they do not support this unconstitutional bill, then this law will not be made", Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Earlier on Friday, Owaisi supported the 'black band' protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Owaisi, also part of the JPC on the Waqf bill, joined in the symbolic protest on Friday by wearing a black armband as he offered prayers.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the Waqf Amendment Bill, on which the JPC has given its report, will be tabled in the Budget session of Parliament. The Budget session is slated to conclude on April 4.

"Nobody needs to get afraid of the Waqf Bill. In 2013, the Congress-led government passed the Waqf Bill and made several provisions that are not aligned with our Constitution. We are now trying to align the bill with constitutional principles," he said.

Asked about Asaduddin Owaisi's black arm band protest, Amit Shah said people have a right to do so. "Some do it through their clothes, some through their words. In Parliament, one opposes through logic," he said.