New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 2, 2022) took an apparent dig at the Congress and said that now no PM will have to lament that he sends one rupee, but only 15 paise reaches the intended beneficiary.

Addressing the Indian community in Berlin during his three-day visit to Europe, PM Modi also said that before 2014, India was a “work in progress”, but over the past eight years the country has been making rapid strides in every sector.

"Woh kaunsa panja tha jo 85 paise ghis leta tha (which palm was it that used to take away 85 paise)," he said while attacking the Congress party.

During his hour-long address to the Indian diaspore, which was peppered with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’ and ‘2024, Modi Once More’ by the ecstatic crowd, the Prime Minister said that a new resurgent India had made up its mind to move forward with determination and urged the Indian diaspora to help the country take big strides globally.

More than 1600 members of the Indian community in Germany comprising students, researchers and professionals are said to have participated in the event.

He said that the young and aspirational India understood the need for political stability to achieve faster development and had ended three decades of instability by mere touch of a button.

“This time of the 21st century is very important for India. Today’s India has made up its mind, it is moving ahead with determination. When the country makes a resolve, then that country walks on new paths and shows it by achieving desired goals,” PM Modi said.

“India was rapidly working towards progress in every sector and achieving new landmarks on that journey,” he said.

“New India now does not think about a secure future, but is ready to take risks, ready to innovate and incubate. India, which had 200-400 start-ups around 2014, today is home to 68,000 start ups and dozens of unicorns … some of whom have already become deca-corns with 10 billion dollars valuation,” the prime minister stated.

He also urged the Indian diaspora to help him take the Indian story global.

“I urge all of you to join me in making the ‘local’ of India global. You can easily acquaint the people here with the diversity, strength and beauty of the ‘local’ of India.

“There was a time when registering a business was a hassle. Today it takes only 24 hours to register your company. This is restoring people’s confidence in governance,” he said.

In an apparent reference to the removal of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said the country was one, but had two Constitutions.

“But, why did it take long to make it one (constitution). It took seven decades to ensure that the country had one constitution. We have implemented it now,” he said.

