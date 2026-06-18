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  • /Former PM IK Gujral's son loses Rs 7.8 crore in WhatsApp DP scam, Rs 4 crore frozen

Former PM IK Gujral's son loses Rs 7.8 crore in WhatsApp DP scam, Rs 4 crore frozen

Former Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral, son of former Prime Minister IK Gujral, was allegedly cheated of Rs 7.8 crore in a WhatsApp scam. Fraudsters impersonated him and convinced company staff to transfer funds. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
Former PM IK Gujral's son loses Rs 7.8 crore in WhatsApp DP scam, Rs 4 crore frozen
Image Credit: ANI, AI. SAD MP Naresh Gujral

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Zee Media Bureau

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