/Former PM IK Gujral's son loses Rs 7.8 crore in WhatsApp DP scam, Rs 4 crore frozen

Former Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral, son of former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral, was allegedly cheated of Rs 7.8 crore in a WhatsApp impersonation scam. Fraudsters used his name and a display picture to deceive company staff into transferring funds. Delhi Police later froze nearly Rs 4 crore after tracing the money through multiple linked bank accounts.
The cyber fraud took place over four days between June 12 and June 16.
According to investigators, fraudsters created a WhatsApp account using Naresh Gujral's name and display picture to impersonate him.
The scammers then contacted an authorised employee of Gujral's company and sought urgent fund transfers for what they described as confidential business requirements.
Believing the messages were genuine, the employee carried out four separate RTGS transactions amounting to Rs 7.8 crore over four days.
RTGS, or Real-Time Gross Settlement, is an electronic fund transfer system that enables instant bank-to-bank transfers.
The fraud came to light on June 16 when Gujral's daughter noticed irregularities in the transactions and checked with her father.
The 78-year-old former MP denied authorising any such payments. A complaint was immediately filed with the police.
Following the complaint, Delhi Police launched an investigation and quickly traced the money trail. Officials placed a lien on several beneficiary accounts and managed to freeze nearly Rs 4 crore, around 70 per cent of the defrauded amount.
Naresh Gujral is a prominent political leader and former member of the Rajya Sabha.
He is the son of former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral, who served as India's 12th Prime Minister from 1997 to 1998.
IK Gujral is widely known for the "Gujral Doctrine", a five-point foreign policy framework that advocated unilateral goodwill measures towards India's smaller neighbours, including Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, without expecting reciprocity.
The case highlights the growing threat of executive impersonation scams, in which fraudsters pretend to be senior company officials and pressure employees into transferring money.
Cybersecurity experts say such attacks often rely on urgency, secrecy and fake identities to bypass internal controls.
With messaging apps becoming common business communication tools, impersonation fraud has become one of the fastest-growing forms of cybercrime targeting organisations.
Police are continuing their investigation to identify the individuals behind the fraud and recover the remaining amount.
The incident also underlines the importance of strong verification procedures and cybersecurity awareness within organisations handling large financial transactions.
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