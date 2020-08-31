Narmada flowing 8 feet above the danger mark in Hoshangabad, taking steps to help everyone, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (August 31) said that the water of Narmada river is flowing about 8 feet above the danger mark in Hoshangabad and state government is making all efforts to help everyone. CM Chouhan added that five Indian Air Force helicopters were deployed in the district to rescue people stranded due to floods.

"I thank IAF, NDRF, SDRF & all officials for saving lives of the people amid floods. The floodwater is receding now and we are focussing on providing drinking water, controlling the spread of diseases, food, assessment of the damage caused, medicines etc," said Chouhan.

Heavy showers in several parts of Madhya Pradesh for the last few days has caused a severe flood-like situation in the state. CM Chouhan took an aerial survey of flood-affected areas on Sunday.

Heavy rains pounded nine districts of the state, including Hoshangabad, Sehore, Chhindwara and Narshinghpur, leading to a rise in the level of the Narmada river at some places in the last two days. Authorities in Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Dewas, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Mandsaur and Neemuch have been alerted.

On Sunday, CM Chouhan also talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone and informed him about the flood situation in the state. "I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am," said CM Chouhan.