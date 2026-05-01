MP Bargi Dam tragedy: The haunting image of a mother and son's final hug and 'miracle' survival of a trapped passenger | SHOCKING VIDEO

A rescue mission launched at Bargi Dam on the Narmada River ended with heart-wrenching scenes on Friday morning when the bodies of a mother and her four-year-old child were found hugging each other, the victims of their doomed ship capsizing due to a sudden storm.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Bodies of a woman and her child tied together in one life jacket retrieved from the reservoir at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur after a cruise boat capsized last night. The incident claimed nine lives. pic.twitter.com/iVSO3fTZ65 May 1, 2026

Desperate mother clung to her child during the last moments

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The rescuers found the mother clinging to her child, an attempt that failed to save them. They belonged to a family of four hailing from Delhi, with only the father and daughter surviving from the wreckage. Nine people, including the mother and her young son, were confirmed to have died in the accident so far.

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Survivors share a horrifying account of a 'miracle' escape

What happened next led to a horrifying account of the events, and one of the survivors, Syed Riyaz Hussain, lost sight of his wife, mother-in-law, and grandchild during the commotion.

"I got trapped under water along with my family members when we all screamed for help due to the rapid sinking of the boat due to the abrupt changes in the weather condition."

Quick submersion: The boat tipped, filling up with water within moments as the frightened passengers cried for help.

Breathe: Hussain managed to survive by a "miracle" due to finding a patch of air when trapped beneath the water for almost two hours.

The rescue: His eyes saw floating bodies pass by him until he was found by the rescuers who noticed his head bobbing above the water.

Search and rescue efforts, and the missing

According to IANS reports, a total of 24 people have so far been safely recovered. On the other hand, the number of deaths and missing persons remains high:

Admissions: 17 out of the total recovered are being treated in hospitals.

Missing: Nine other people, five of whom are children, are still missing.

The search: The rescue operation involving personnel from the police force, district administration, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is ongoing.

Surviving captain amid controversies

While the search for missing people proceeds at the Narmada, it is now known that the captain of the boat Mahesh Patel survived the tragic event. He reportedly wore a life jacket during the time of the accident, which will definitely become the subject of scrutiny amid the unfolding investigations.

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