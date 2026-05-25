'Narrative being created': SC on Twisha Sharma death case
The Madhya Pradesh government informed a bench led by CJI Surya Kant that the probe would be handed over to the CBI.
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The Supreme Court on Monday heard the death case of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal.
The Madhya Pradesh government informed a bench led by CJI Surya Kant that the probe would be handed over to the CBI.
The top court also urged both sides in the case not to give statements to the media.
“Don’t go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Otherwise, one section is saying the judiciary is not allowing a fair trial. We have no doubt over our state agencies or CBI. It’s only because a kind of narrative is being created. We will ensure that the unfortunate incident that took place is fairly and impartially investigated," the CJI said.
(this is a developing story)
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