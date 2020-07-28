Narrow escape for DCP after criminals open fire during encounter in Delhi, 3 arrested

Three criminals were arrested by Delhi Police after an encounter in Patel Nagar on Monday (July 27). Police sources told Zee Media that the criminals opened fire at DCP Central Sanjay Bhatia after the cops surrounded a building in which the criminals were hiding. The criminals tried to escape from the spot after jumping off from the house in which they were hiding but they were arrested by the police team which was present near the building.

Earlier, the criminals had tried to rob a jewellery shop in Tilak Nagar. It is learnt that the criminals tried to rob the shop at 5:40 pm and they opened fire at a customer named Chand Chadha when the customers tried to stop them from looting the shop. The miscreants, however, failed to rob the jewellery shop and ran away from spot in an Hyudai i10 car.

Later at 6:20 PM the police received information that the criminals were present at Patel Nagar. At that time DCP Central Bhatia was taking briefing of cops at police station. As soon as DCP Bhatia received the information, he left for Patel Nagar with a team of policemen. Some policemen chased the criminals on motorcycles. Police said that the criminals hit the bike of one of the policemen who fell on the ground after the accident. The other policemen, however, reached the spot and immediately surrounded the car in which the criminals were travelling.

Police said that two criminals rushed out of the car and entered an old building in which some people were also residing. When DCP Bhatia reached near the building the criminals opened fire at him from inside the building. DCP Bhatia also opened fire at the criminals. Sensing that they have been surrounded by policemen, one of the criminals tried to escape from the building by jumping off from it but he was captured by three policemen who were already present outside the building. The police later arrested two more criminals from the building. The arrested criminals were identified as Shahzad, Anas and Sachin. Police have recovered a car and 2 pistols from the possession of these criminals.