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NASA invites ISRO to join moon base program under Artemis Accords

The talks come on the heels of the successful launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 05:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
NASA invites ISRO to join moon base program under Artemis Accords
Image Credit: IANS

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NASA invites ISRO to join moon base program under Artemis Accords
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