Nashik: 9 people of a family killed after car plunges into well, rescue ops on

A major tragedy struck Nashik, Maharashtra when nine members of the same family died after their car plunged into a roadside well in the Shivajinagar area. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire Dindori taluka. Police are currently investigating the matter.

According to reports, a meeting organised by ‘Vadje Classes’ was held at Raje Banquet Hall in Shivajinagar. The Dargode family had travelled from Indore (Dindori taluka) to attend the event. While returning home in their Maruti XL car after the meeting, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a water-filled well along the roadside. A large crowd gathered at the scene following the accident on Friday night.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Tehsildar Mukesh Kamble, Police Inspector Bhagwan Mathure, and Chief Officer Sandeep Chaudhary rushed to the spot along with police personnel, the fire brigade, a disaster management team, and local residents. The well was filled with water, posing significant challenges to the rescue operation. The car was eventually retrieved from the well around midnight with the help of two cranes.

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During the rescue operation, the bodies of eight victims were recovered from the vehicle. A special search operation was launched to locate a young girl who had drowned in the well, and her body was later recovered.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Dattatray Dargode (32), Reshma Sunil Dargode (27), Rakhi alias Gunwanti (10), Madhuri Anil Dargode (13), Shravani Anil Dargode (11), Asha Anil Dargode (32), Shreyash Anil Dargode (11), Srishti Anil Dargode (14), and Samruddhi Rajesh Dargode (7).

An NDRF team also reached the spot to assist in the operation, which continued late into the night. Dindori Police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.