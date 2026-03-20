The 'captain's' dark secret: Who is Ashok Kharat? The astrologer facing Rs 100 crore probe and sexual assault charges

The glitzy world of spiritual consulting for the elite has been rocked by the arrest of 67-year-old Ashok Kharat, popularly known as "Captain" by his high-profile clients. Kharat now has a grim "Crime Kundali," as he is accused of sexual assault, among other charges, plus there is substantial evidence of a vast financial network he constructed using "Vashikaran" (mind control) and astrological influence.

From merchant navy to 'consultant king'

Kharat's path to the dark arts started a long time ago. He served in the merchant navy for his working life, and for the last 20 years he has had an infatuation with astrology. According to reports, he did not just provide readings using traditional means. He was a self-proclaimed strategic adviser.

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He combined astrology, numerology, and secret religious rites to create a persona of high-level consultants that appealed to the most powerful people in the region. His client list reads like a "Who’s Who" of Nashik, including politicians, real estate developers, and upper-tier business owners.

The Rs 50 lakh VVIP model

The police currently are trying to determine exactly how a retired sailor became a millionaire valued at over 100 crores. Kharat built his empire around two areas: access and confidentiality.

Charges: Police first say Kharat had been charging anywhere up to 50 lakhs for home or office visits.

Assets: Kharat's wealth consists of numerous acres of land and luxury properties all located in Nashik and Shirdi.

Political connection: Kharat's contacts increased at the time of elections, when many candidates would seek his "rituals" to win and destroy competitors.

Incident: A brave woman's allegations

Kharat's empire began to collapse when a 27-year-old woman came to the police with disturbing evidence that she had been sexually exploited over and over. She claimed Kharat had used his influence in conjunction with physical "rituals" where he committed the crime or used others to help him do so. Following her complaint, Nashik police swiftly arrested 67-year-old Kharat.

S.I.T. investigation: Expose larger network

Considering the enormity of Kharat's powers and the severity of the charges, a special investigation team has been created to investigate all aspects of the case beyond simple sexual assault. In addition to examining the sexual assault cases, the team will also investigate:

Investigation into financial irregularities: Investigating the flow of illegal money from builders and politicians.

Investigation into extortion through Vashikaran: Investigating whether Vashikaran was used to extort money from wealthy individuals.

Investigation into victimisations: Police believe that other persons may have been threatened and did not report because Kharat had connections to powerful individuals.

Kharat's family denies charges

Kharat's family has publicly declared that they believe he is the victim of a conspiracy. His wife stated that he only used astrology as a hobby and never made any money from it. She also stated that his competitors are trying to ruin his reputation. In response, the police claim they arrested him based on a large amount of evidence.

As members of the Special Investigations Team (SIT) conduct raids in Nashik and Shirdi, the city waits anxiously to see how many high-profile names will be uncovered due to their association with the now-disgraced 'Captain.'

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