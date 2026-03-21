Nashik Astrologer Ashok Kharat case: Maharashtra Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar resigns after backlash

NCP leader Rupali Chakankar resigned Friday as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

Sources say she stepped down at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's request, amid the Nashik case involving Captain Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed ‘godman’.

In her resignation letter to CM Fadnavis, Chakankar thanked the Chief Minister and colleagues for their trust and support, requesting acceptance of her resignation. She cited personal reasons for voluntarily stepping down.



"I, Mrs. Rupali Nilesh Chakankar, would like to inform you with respect to the above subject that I was appointed as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission on 15th October 2024. Due to my personal reasons, I am voluntarily submitting my resignation from the post of Chairperson through this letter," the letter reads.

"I am deeply grateful to you and all your colleagues for the trust you have shown in me and for your cooperation. I am confident that you will continue to provide such support in the future as well. However, I humbly request you to accept my resignation from the post of Chairperson, State Women's Commission," the letter reads.

She also met with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, urging her to "take the appropriate decision". Writing on X about her resignation, she wrote, "I submitted my resignation from the position of Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission to the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party, our leader, and the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respected Sunetra Tai. In light of the allegations currently being made through various media, I have decided to tender this resignation, accepting moral responsibility so that a fair and transparent investigation can take place. In this regard, respected Sunetra Tai will take the appropriate decision!”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier in the day, Chakankar met Police Director General Sadanand Date, handing over a letter demanding a thorough, impartial probe into the Ashok Kharat women's atrocity case, a high-level inquiry, and action against the accused.

In an X post, she wrote: "Today in Mumbai, we met Police Director General Sadanand Date and handed him a letter on behalf of the State Women's Commission."

"In this letter, we urged that a thorough and objective investigation be conducted into the Ashok Kharat women's atrocity case, and that a high-level inquiry be carried out so that the truth in this case comes to light and action is taken against the accused, requesting him to issue necessary directives at his level," the post reads.

Earlier on March 18, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sushma Andhare had called Chakankar as a "total liar", writing in a post on X that "Rupali Chakankar is a liar number one. Captain Ashok Kharat is a man of such character that Rupali Chakanakar knows very well about him."

Expressing happiness over the Chakankar's resignation, Andhare had said that it was 'unfortunate' that Sunetra Pawar did not take up charge as the chief of the women's commission.



She said, " If the Home Minister has issued the resignation order, it is welcome, but there is one regret: the same role was more expected to be taken by Sunetra Tai, the state's first woman Deputy Chief Minister and the president of this party, as the state's assertive leadership... Unfortunately, she missed this opportunity."

(with ANI inputs)









