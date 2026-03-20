Nashik Astrologer’s farmhouse horror: 58 women, hidden cameras exposed

Nashik police have arrested prominent astrologer Ashok Kharat for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman multiple times, disguising the assaults as spiritual rituals.

The 67-year-old astrologer allegedly drugged the 35-year-old victim with an intoxicant under the guise of rituals, hypnotized her, and exploited her faith to sexually assault her repeatedly.

According to local reports, police investigations reveal the sexual exploitation extended far beyond one victim.

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Per the FIR, Kharat, who calls himself 'Captain' as a retired Merchant Navy officer, lured women to his office with promises of solving personal woes.

Once at his office, he allegedly drugged and hypnotised them with intoxicants, police said, per NDTV report.

He then raped the women while instilling terror, threatening their husbands' deaths or invoking occult fears to silence them, authorities added.

Police uncovered hidden CCTV cameras in Kharat's office.

They seized a pen drive with video clips showing obscene acts involving 58 different women.

The Maharashtra government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute, to probe the case.

Nashik Crime Branch Unit 1 is scrutinizing the seized videos and documents.

Who is Ashok Kharat, alias Captain?

Ashok Kharat ran 'Oakus Property Dealers and Developers' from an upscale Canada Corner office, but it masked criminal activity, not real estate.

Kharat had established himself in society as a renowned astrologer with divine powers.

Rumors swirl of his political ties stretching from Delhi to Maharashtra's power centers.

In Mirgaon, he owns the Ishanyeshwar Temple and a luxurious farmhouse retreat, frequented by prominent figures seeking his blessings.

As chairman of the Shri Ishanyeshwar Temple Trust in Nashik's Sinnar, Kharat was widely seen as a spiritual guide to top politicians, celebrities, and business tycoons.

A mission to nab the offender

To avoid leaks ahead of the arrest, Nashik police launched a covert nighttime raid on Kharat's farmhouse. They created chaos outside by shouting "thief, thief!", using the ruckus to storm inside and nab him from his bedroom before he could react.

Raids also uncovered a pistol, live cartridges, and spent shells at the property.

As per local reports, police also searched Kharat's Mirgaon temple and hermitage, unearthing several suspicious documents. Multiple properties he owns across Maharashtra are now under investigation, authorities said.

A political Storm

The case has ignited a fierce political firestorm, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare alleging government figures' ties to Kharat, specifically flagging his links to Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar, reported Money Control.

MPCC chief Harshvardhan Sapkal and former MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati demanded her resignation; the latter urged CM Devendra Fadnavis to sack her if needed, per TOI.

Chakankar denied knowing Kharat's personal life or crimes, posting on social media her "full faith" in an impartial police probe.









