Nashik conversion case: Nida Khan arrested after days of evading - How did police catch the key accused?

Nashik conversion case: In a major development in the alleged religious conversion and harassment case linked to the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Maharashtra Police arrested one of the key accused, Nida Khan.

She was arrested after evading the authorities for days. IANS reported, citing officials, that Khan was apprehended on Thursday from a residential apartment in Kaiser Colony located in the Naregaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

She had reportedly been staying there with her parents, brother, and aunt for the past few days.

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How did the police zero in on Nida Khan?

According to an NDTV report, authorities received a tip-off about Nida Khan’s location in the Naregaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Following this, the police used various methods, including technical analysis and location tracking, to confirm her presence.

Police teams had been monitoring the location for nearly two days before carrying out the operation. To avoid drawing attention, personnel deployed in the area wore plain clothes, and no police jeeps were reportedly used.

The report further stated that Khan was planning to file a bail application in the High Court; however, the police took her into custody before she could do so.

The arrest was conducted jointly by the Nashik Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate, and the Crime Branch.

Nida Khan's arrest

After being detained following legal formalities, she was produced before a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for transit remand proceedings. She was later taken to Nashik for further interrogation and legal action.

In a statement, the SIT confirmed that Khan was wanted in connection with a case registered at Devlali Camp Police Station under Crime Register No. 156/26.

Officials said the arrest was made under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

So far, police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the case.

Notably, the investigation into the case is underway, and additional relevant information is being gathered through interrogation.

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Nashik conversion case

A woman employee working at the TCS office in Nashik lodged a complaint against her colleague, Danish Sheikh. The complainant alleged that Sheikh entered into a physical relationship with her after promising marriage, despite already being married to another woman.

Police documents state that Nida Khan, who is Danish Sheikh’s sister, allegedly made offensive remarks about the complainant’s religion and pressured her to convert to her faith.

Investigators further claimed that Khan and another accused, Tausif Akhtar, concealed Sheikh’s marital status from the complainant.

As the probe progressed, several more women reportedly came forward with allegations of harassment against senior employees at the Nashik branch.

The women claimed they faced mental and sexual harassment between February 2022 and March 2026, while their complaints were allegedly ignored by the human resources department.

After the matter came to light, TCS reportedly released an official statement on X, clarifying that Nida Khan is neither an HR manager nor has been responsible for recruitment. She was serving as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities. The company also stated that it had not received any complaints through its internal channels on the matter.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Nida Khan arrested: End of 25-day manhunt for key suspect in Nashik TCS harassment and religious sentiment scandal