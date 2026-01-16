Advertisement
Nashik Municipal Election Result 2026: Mahayuti Leads; Check Latest Updates
NASHIK ELECTIONS RESULTS

Nashik Municipal Election Result 2026: Mahayuti Leads; Check Latest Updates

Vote counting for Maharashtra civic polls is underway, with the Mahayuti alliance leading in Nashik. High turnout marked voting across major cities, including Mumbai, which voted after an eight-year gap.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nashik Municipal Election Result 2026: Mahayuti Leads; Check Latest UpdatesImage: ANI

Vote counting for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections is underway on Friday, including for the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), where polling was held on Thursday. Early trends show the BJP leading in over eight seats.

As per the early trends, Mahayuti alliance appears to be in a strong position in Nashik, with the BJP leading in 27 seats, while its allies Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are ahead in 11 and 3 seats, respectively.

Polling was conducted for 122 seats across 31 wards. In several booths, voting continued beyond the scheduled time due to high voter turnout, indicating strong public interest after years without an elected civic body.

In the 2017 Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 66 of the 122 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 35 seats. The Congress and NCP won six seats each, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) secured five seats, independents won three seats, and the Republican Party of India (A) claimed one seat.

Voting for municipal corporations across major urban centres, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad—took place on Thursday, January 15.

Notably, elections for Mumbai’s Municipal Corporation were held after an eight-year gap, making it a significant civic exercise. The previous BMC polls were conducted in 2017, and the term of the last elected mayor, Kishori Pednekar, ended in March 2022. With polling now complete, Mumbai is set to get a new mayor after nearly four years.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

