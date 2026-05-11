Nashik TCS Row: Accused Nida Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

The accused in the Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) conversion case, Nida Khan, has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody in the case after being produced before the Nashik Road Court on Monday.

The court, after hearing the matter, remanded Nida Khan to judicial custody, following which she was taken to Nashik Road Central Jail.

She is the main accused in the case involving alleged sexual harassment and hurting the religious sentiments of employees in the Nashik office of TCS.

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A bail application has been filed on behalf of the accused in the case registered at Mumbai Naka Police Station. Advocate Milind Kurkute, representing the accused side, confirmed that the bail plea will be heard by the court tomorrow.

The case is being investigated by the Nashik Police. Nida Khan was earlier placed in police remand, during which she was extensively questioned. After the completion of her remand period, she was produced before the court after being taken into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A local court had previously rejected Nida Khan’s anticipatory bail plea. The prosecution had strongly opposed granting her any relief, citing the gravity of the allegations.

So far, five accused have been arrested in the matter, and a total of nine cases have been registered.

Amid the ongoing investigation, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Saturday made serious allegations, claiming that AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel sheltered Nida Khan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Speaking to ANI, Shirsat alleged that Nida Khan was hiding in his constituency for over a month with the support of AIMIM functionaries.

“Nida Khan was kept in hiding in my constituency, Sambhajinagar, for 43 days. A corporator of AIMIM has helped her hide. This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. The accused is just a pawn. Many big figures are behind this racket. Imtiaz Jaleel is also involved in this,” Shirsat said.

The minister further claimed that former MP Imtiaz Jaleel played a key role in the episode.

“Imtiaz Jaleel supported this girl and brought her from Nashik to Sambhajinagar, and she and four other members of her family were staying at his corporator’s home. Imtiaz Jaleel is the main culprit,” he added.

Shirsat demanded a thorough probe and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). He also urged the arrest of Imtiaz Jaleel and others involved.

“AIMIM party could be a pawn too. Someone could be behind them as well... I demand that an SIT should be formed... and arrest Imtiaz and his partner. When he is in police custody, he will spill all the other names,” the minister said.

The case continues to be under active investigation by the Nashik Police.

(with ANI inputs)



