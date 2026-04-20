Nashik TCS row: Court refuses interim bail to accused Nida Khan

In the ongoing Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) case, the court has denied interim relief to accused Nida Khan until April 27, on Monday.

Her counsel had filed an application seeking temporary protection while her anticipatory bail plea is pending.

#WATCH | Nashik: On hearing in the anticipatory bail application of accused Nida Khan in an alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case linked to the TCS office in Nashik, Advocate Milind Kurkute, Complainant's Lawyer says, "Till today, there is no interim relief… https://t.co/StCiYu1Ko6 pic.twitter.com/bzYghoUAZC — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

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Meanwhile, the complainant's lawyer submitted an application for time to file a written response, which the court granted, extending the deadline to April 27.

The court will now hear both the anticipatory bail application and the plea for interim relief on that date.

On the court’s order, the complainant's lawyer, Advocate Milind Kurkute, said, "Till today, there is no interim relief given. We have appeared in the matter of the original victim, that is, the complainant. We are requesting that our written say be placed on record. We must be permitted to do opportunity to file our say. The court has allowed us to file our written say. Matter is kept on 27th of April for the sake of the original victim complainant as well as the say of the investigation machinery and then the court will hear both the parties...,” quotes ANI.

Meanwhile, TCS has suspended Nida Khan, who is named the main accused in an alleged religious conversion-related case in Maharashtra's Nashik, according to an official communication issued by the company.

A suspension order, dated April 9, 2026, shows that the employee, designated as a Process Associate, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, citing the seriousness of the allegations against her.

The company said that it had been made aware of a "serious matter" involving the employee, who is currently reported to be in judicial or police custody.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter as reported and that you are presently unable to discharge your official duties, the Company has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect until further communication and decision in the matter," the order said.

The letter also said that the accused Nida Khan's access to the company’s internal network has been temporarily revoked and she has been instructed to surrender any company assets in her possession.

She has also been directed not to report to any office location or work remotely until further notice from the designated HR authorities.

The communication emphasised maintaining strict confidentiality regarding the matter and warned of disciplinary action in case of non-compliance.

According to allegations emerging in the case, the accused Nida Khan had allegedly advised some women employees to adopt Islamic customs in their dress and behaviour. It has also been claimed by some complainants that they were encouraged or pressured to follow certain religious practices, including offering namaz, making changes in dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.

However, officials have clarified that these claims are part of an ongoing investigation and have not yet been conclusively established.

Authorities are currently probing the matter to verify the allegations and determine the extent of any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the company has said that the suspension is an interim administrative action basedon the seriousness of the situation and does not amount to a final determination of guilt.

Further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation and subsequent findings by the relevant authorities.



(with agencies input)

