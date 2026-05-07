NewsIndiaBREAKING | Nida Khan arrested: End of 25-day manhunt for key suspect in Nashik TCS harassment and religious sentiment scandal
BREAKING | Nida Khan arrested: End of 25-day manhunt for key suspect in Nashik TCS harassment and religious sentiment scandal
Nashik Police have arrested Nida Khan, a key accused in the TCS sexual harassment and religious sentiment scandal. After evading capture for 25 days, Khan was apprehended in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar as four other suspects enter judicial custody.
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The Nashik Police have made a significant breakthrough in the ongoing Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment and religious sentiment case. After evading capture for nearly 25 days, the absconding accused, Nida Khan, was arrested by a special police team on Thursday.
More details are awaited...
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