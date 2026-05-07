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NewsIndiaBREAKING | Nida Khan arrested: End of 25-day manhunt for key suspect in Nashik TCS harassment and religious sentiment scandal
NIDA KHAN

BREAKING | Nida Khan arrested: End of 25-day manhunt for key suspect in Nashik TCS harassment and religious sentiment scandal

Nashik Police have arrested Nida Khan, a key accused in the TCS sexual harassment and religious sentiment scandal. After evading capture for 25 days, Khan was apprehended in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar as four other suspects enter judicial custody.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 11:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING | Nida Khan arrested: End of 25-day manhunt for key suspect in Nashik TCS harassment and religious sentiment scandal

The Nashik Police have made a significant breakthrough in the ongoing Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment and religious sentiment case. After evading capture for nearly 25 days, the absconding accused, Nida Khan, was arrested by a special police team on Thursday.

More details are awaited...

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