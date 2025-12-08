Nashik Tragedy: 6 Family Members Killed As Car Falls Into 800-Foot Ravine; PM Modi Expresses Grief - What We Know So Far

Nashik Tragedy: A car on Sunday plunged into an 800-foot ravine on the route leading to a famous shrine in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, resulting in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of six family members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a post on X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon."

What Happened?

The vehicle was headed towards the Saptashrungi Mata temple when the driver reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake near the Bhavari waterfall. IANS reported, citing officials, that the car involved in the accident veered off the edge and fell into the deep valley below, killing all occupants on the spot.

Personnel from the local police station, the Saptashrungi Gad Disaster Management Team and the Saptashrungi Gad Gram Panchayat rushed to the site soon after being alerted. However, the steep fall and dense terrain have made rescue efforts extremely challenging, they said.

The wreckage lies roughly 800 feet below the road, and teams have been struggling to reach the spot.

Who Were The Victims?

The police officials have informed that all the victims belonged to the Patel family and were travelling together for a temple visit.

The victims were identified as Kirti Patel (50), Rasila Patel (50), Vitthal Patel (65), Lata Patel (60), Pachan Patel (60) and Maniben Patel (60).

The police confirmed that all of them were closely related.

Authorities have launched a probe into the incident and are investigating whether speeding, road conditions or driver error led to the accident.

