NATA 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will issue the NATA 2022 admit card at nata.in, today. The NATA 2022 phase 3 admit card release date is August 5. The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) admit card 2022 can be downloaded online by candidates who have enrolled for the test. Application number and password are needed to download the NATA 2022 hall ticket.

The NATA 2022 admit card is made available by the authorities separately for each attempt. Candidates should therefore make sure they have downloaded their session 3 admit card before taking the phase 3 exam. Details including personal information, the date and time of the NATA exam, exam center information, instructions for the exam day, and more will be included on the NATA 2022 admit card. ALSO READ: HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022 DECLARED

NATA Phase 3 Admit Cards 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at nata.in

Click on the link to NATA login

Enter NATA 2022 application number and password on candidate portal.

Click on ‘NATA admit card’, tab

NATA 2022 hall ticket shall appear on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

NATA Phase 3 Admit Card 2022: Important Dates

Events NATA 2022 Third Attempt Dates NATA 2022 admit card date August 5, 2022 NATA session 3 exam date 2022 August 7, 2022

Candidates must carefully review the information on the NATA 2022 admissions card. The authorities must be alerted right once if there is any discrepancy in the information. The rules for the NATA exam day will be made public by the authorities along with hall passes. It should be noted that without a valid ID and the NATA 2022 hall ticket, no candidate shall be permitted to enter the examination grounds. On August 7, the authorities will administer the NATA 2022 phase 3 exam as a requirement for enrollment in the 5-year B.Arch. and B.Planning programs.