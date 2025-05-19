Nation Above Everything, Everyone Should Show Big Heart: Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai who has been named in one of the seven delegations visiting key partner countries to promote India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor said that Centre should have looked into the names provided by the parties if it had sought names from them.

He also urged the political parties to stand united to promote India's interests on the international platform.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations and highlight the success of Operation Sindoor. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

"Either the Central government should have decided the names on their own or should not have sought names from parties. If they have sought names, they should have looked into the names provided by the party (Congress). I want to tell all the parties that this is a matter of the nation, and when the issue is of the nation and its security, everyone should show their big heart... the nation is above everything," Rai told ANI.

When asked about Jairam Ramesh's recent comments on Shashi Tharoor, Rai stated, "When the issues are bigger, smaller matters are sidelined, and the biggest issue is of the nation right now."

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had on Sunday expressed strong objection to the central government choosing only one party MP out of its four nominations for the all-party delegations formed to mobilise global support on Operation Sindoor.

The Congress had recommended Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Nasir Hussain, and Raja Brar to be part of the delegation. However, the BJP-led central government chose only Anand Sharma. Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Amar Singh, and Salman Khurshid for the delegations.

Speaking to ANI, Rai referred to Pakistan as "Atankistan," saying, "Pakistan creates and harbours terrorists, not only for India but for the rest of the world as well. It needs to be exposed as soon as possible. Our group is going to Russia, Spain, Greece, Latvia, and Pennsylvania--not to promote, but to express the truth that India is the biggest democratic nation, and Pakistan has become the biggest rogue nation."

He emphasized the delegation's mission to reveal the truth about Pakistan's role in terrorism on the global stage.