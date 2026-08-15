/'Nation becomes great when it moves forward on strength of its dreams': PM Modi leads I-day celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on the people of India to dream bigger and work with determination to realise the vision of a developed nation by 2047, saying that the country can no longer afford to move ahead with small dreams.
Addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Modi extended his warm greetings to citizens and said the entire country was moving forward with a renewed sense of enthusiasm, resolve and confidence.
"All of us are celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the heartbeat of every heart is echoing with the chant of 'Vande Mataram'," the Prime Minister said.
He noted that the Tricolour was flying at homes across the country and had a place in the hearts and minds of the people. Modi also described the recitation of the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' at the Red Fort for the first time since Independence as a historic moment.
"For everyone present at this ceremony today, this is also a historic moment. For the first time since independence, 'Vande Mataram' is resounding at the Red Fort on August 15th," he said.
The Prime Minister began his address by paying tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's Independence. He respectfully remembered Mahatma Gandhi and the revolutionaries who dedicated their lives to the freedom struggle.
"Today, I respectfully bow down to all freedom fighters including revered Bapu and to the great revolutionaries who ignited the glorious tradition of sacrifice," Modi said.
Emphasising the importance of ambition and determination in a nation's progress, Modi said a country becomes great when it moves forward on the strength of its dreams, resolve and capabilities.
"We can no longer proceed with small dreams. We must have big dreams, because big dreams expand our thinking; they broaden our horizon," he said.
The Prime Minister stressed that India's resolve to become a developed nation by 2047 was one such ambitious national dream. He expressed confidence that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' would be achieved and said the world would closely watch the world's most populous country as it worked towards becoming a developed nation.
"Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047," Modi said, adding that India's determination to achieve this goal reflected the country's courage and would make the world look at India from a different perspective.
Modi also highlighted India's economic transformation, saying the country had moved from being part of the "Fragile Five" to becoming a major and fast-growing economy.
"We were in the Fragile Five. Now we are a major and fast-growing economy. We could not push ourselves earlier. We were stuck," he said.
Highlighting India's progress across various sectors, the Prime Minister said defence production had increased four times in the last 12 years, while production by Khadi and Gramodyog had grown five times. Electronic manufacturing, he said, had increased seven times, mobile phone production had risen by 33 per cent, and digital transactions had grown by 100 per cent.
He said these achievements reflected the country's growing capabilities and its ability to translate ambitious goals into tangible results.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the challenges faced by people affected by floods in several parts of the country in recent days. Expressing concern for the affected families, he assured them that the entire country stood with them.
"In the last few days, some parts of the country have witnessed floods, which have affected many people. I assure the affected families that the whole country stands by them," he said.
Earlier, Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort, with the ceremony synchronised with a 21-gun salute fired by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, with Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar serving as the Gun Position Officer.
Reiterating his call for higher aspirations, Modi said that lofty dreams and firm resolves raise the stature of a nation's capabilities and the scale of its efforts.
"When resolve is steadfast, the strength to carve out a path through difficulties and amid calamities emerges naturally," he said.
He added that when dreams and resolves are lofty, the capability to achieve them also rises, creating the strength needed to turn those dreams into reality.
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