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'Nation becomes great when it moves forward on strength of its dreams': PM Modi leads I-day celebration

Reiterating his call for higher aspirations, Modi said that lofty dreams and firm resolves raise the stature of a nation's capabilities and the scale of its efforts.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 08:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 08:18 AM IST
'Nation becomes great when it moves forward on strength of its dreams': PM Modi leads I-day celebration
Image Credit: ANI/Screengrab

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'Nation becomes great when it moves forward on strength of its dreams': PM Modi leads I-day celebration
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