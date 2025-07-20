‘Nation Comes First, Parties Are Means To Better India’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asserted that the nation’s interests come above all else and that, no matter the party, the ultimate goal should be to create a better India.

Speaking at an event in Kochi on Saturday, Tharoor said that while all parties may aim for a better India, they have the right to differ on the most effective ways to achieve that goal.

"Which is your first loyalty? To my mind, the nation comes first. Parties are a means of making the nation better. So to my mind, whichever party you belong to, the objective of that party is to create a better India in its own way. The parties have the right to disagree about the best way of doing that, the best way of making a better India", Tharoor said during the event.

Tharoor emphasised that regardless of any party's point of view, everyone should be committed to making India better, safer and secure.

"Some of us may say, let's say, more capitalism. Some may say more socialism. Some may be in favour of certain kinds of regulatory controls. Some may be against too much regulation. So you have different points of view. That's fine. But ultimately, we must all be committed to a better India, a safer India, an India whose borders are protected, whose territory is safe, whose people's well-being can be nurtured. And that is my commitment", he said.

The Congress MP urged all parties to unite in difficult times, emphasizing that the country’s well-being must take priority for the prosperity and security of its people.

"I'm saying it to all parties. Put your differences aside when the nation is imperiled. Because if there is no India, there's a very famous line of Nehru's, which I am very fond of quoting. Who lives if India dies? And that's a question to which there is no answer. India must come first, and then only can we all live," he said.

Tharoor has faced criticism from members of his own party for expressing admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recent article.

(With ANI Inputs)