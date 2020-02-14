हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pulwama attack

Nation pays homage to 40 CRPF martyrs on first anniversary of Pulwama attack today

To mark the occasion, the CRPF will dedicate a memorial to 40 brave CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year at the Lethpora camp.

Nation pays homage to 40 CRPF martyrs on first anniversary of Pulwama attack today
File photo of the Pulwama attack site
Play

NEW DELHI: On Friday (February 14, 2020), the first anniversary of Pulwama terror attack, an indebted nation is paying homage to 40 brave Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who lost their lives in one of the worst terror attacks in three decades in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir on this day - February 14, 2019, for their valour and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

A host of events will be organised through the day pay homage to the CRPF bravehearts across the country. To mark the occasion, the CRPF will dedicate a memorial to 40 brave CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year at the Lethpora camp.

The memorial has been set up inside a CRPF camp adjacent to the place where Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adeel Ahmed Dar, driving an explosive-laden car, blew himself next to a convoy of security forces killing the 40 personnel.

According to Additional Director General of CRPF, Zulfiqar Hasan, the names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial along with the moto of the CRPF - ‘Seva and Nishtha’ (Service and Loyalty).

“It definitely was an unfortunate incident and we have learnt our lessons now. We were always extra alert during our movement but now an extra layer of alertness has been added to it,” Hasan said. here.

The supreme sacrifices of the 40 jawans has furthered increased “our resolve to eliminate enemies of the country”.

“We fight with extra vigour during an encounter with terrorists and that is why we were able to eliminate the entire Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders immediately after the attack on our jawans,” he said.

While he refused to spell out the precaution that is taken during troop movements in the aftermath of the February 14 attack, officials in the security establishment said the movement of troops is now done in coordination with other security forces and the army.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had also allowed the CRPF to carry its troops by air to avoid the possibility of any such attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had imposed a ban on plying of private vehicles on two days in a week to facilitate the movement of troops. The order was later rescinded after the situation became normal. The process of bullet-proofing of vehicles carrying the troops was expedited and more and more bunker-type vehicles were seen on roads carrying the jawans.

Almost all the conspirators behind the dastardly attack have since been killed with the last one being Qari Yasir, the self-styled chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, who was killed last month.

Tags:
Pulwama attackPulwama attack anniversaryCRPFCRPF martyrs' memorial
Next
Story

Railway minister Piyush Goyal flags East-West Metro in Kolkata; check features

Must Watch

PT8M

DNA: Non Stop News, February 13, 2020