Nation Remembers Heroes: From PM Modi To Prez Murmu, Leaders Pay Homage To Fallen Soldiers On Kargil Vijay Diwas

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, nation paid solemn tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge were among the many leaders who remembered the sacrifice and courage of the armed forces who fought to protect the nation’s honour.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the unmatched bravery of the Indian soldiers, stating that the day serves as a reminder of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice. “This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation,” he posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid her respects, saying that the day symbolises the extraordinary determination and heroism of the Indian soldiers. She emphasized that the supreme sacrifices made by these heroes will forever inspire the citizens of India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered the Kargil warriors with reverence, affirming that their gallantry will always be a source of pride for the nation. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge too expressed deep gratitude, saying the heroism of the soldiers will forever be etched in the nation’s memory.

Commemorations also took place in Drass, Ladakh, where families of the fallen soldiers gathered at the Lamochen Viewpoint to pay emotional tributes. The solemn ceremony included heartfelt stories and recollections from loved ones who lost their family members in the war. Rajesh, the brother of a soldier who was martyred at Tiger Hill, recalled his brother’s diary, where he had written that he might not return from the battlefield. “He told us he wasn't involved in the action, but after his death, we read his diary and discovered the truth. He wrote that he handed over the diary to a friend before going up the hill,” Rajesh said with emotion.

Another family member, Surekha Shinde, expressed her pride in attending the event and honouring her brother, who had served the country for five years before the war began. “I feel proud coming to this place, and I thank the army for this invitation,” she said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed every year on July 26, marks the victory of Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay, which led to the successful eviction of Pakistani intruders from the high-altitude positions in Kargil, Ladakh. The war, lasting over 60 days, ended with India reclaiming the strategic peaks that had been occupied during the winter of 1999.

The conflict is remembered not only for the valour of the soldiers but also for the strategic and tactical brilliance of India’s military leadership. The Indian Air Force’s Operation Safed Sagar played a pivotal role during the war, marking the first large-scale use of air power in Kashmir since 1971. Launched on May 26, 1999, it demonstrated the effectiveness of limited and precise air strikes in high-altitude warfare, without crossing international borders.

As the country remembers the indomitable spirit of its heroes, Kargil Vijay Diwas continues to stand as a powerful symbol of national pride, sacrifice, and resilience—a reminder that the bravery of those who fought for the motherland will never be forgotten.

(With Inputs from ANI)