Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008650https://zeenews.india.com/india/national-anthem-insulted-yet-again-tamil-nadu-governor-rn-ravi-walks-out-of-assembly-3008650.html
NewsIndiaNational Anthem Insulted Yet Again: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Walks Out Of Assembly
TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ROW

'National Anthem Insulted Yet Again': Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Walks Out Of Assembly

Lok Bhavan issued a clarification after Governor R. N. Ravi walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly without delivering his address, alleging he was denied the right to speak amid tensions with the DMK-led government.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'National Anthem Insulted Yet Again': Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Walks Out Of AssemblyImage: IANS/ File Photo

Chennai: Soon after Governor R. N. Ravi walked out of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday without delivering the customary Governor’s Address, Raj Bhavan released a detailed clarification, claiming he was denied the chance to speak.

The clarification came against the backdrop of growing tension between the Governor and the DMK-led government which resulted in a sharp confrontation on the opening day of the Assembly session.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore crorepati beggar
Meet Indore’s Crorepati Beggar: Man Who Lends To Jewellers While Still Begging
USA Tariff
New Delhi’s Power Play: UN's Decline In Trump's Global Shakeup
Donald Trump
Explained | Can Europe’s Trade Bazooka Stop Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats?
India-UAE agreement
India-UAE Defence Pact Signed In Al Nahyan's Swift Delhi Visit
‪Farooq Abdullah‬
‘Kashmiri Pandits Will Never Return Permanently To Valley’: Farooq Abdullah
AAP
Only AAP Can Defeat BJP In Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Army
What The Army’s Swadeshi Firefighting Bot Is and Why It Matters
Bhagwant Mann
Congress, Akali Dal And BJP Have Looted Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Technology
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched In India With Dual AMOLED Displays: Check Price
Artemis II mission 2026
Next Stop, Moon: Heroes Circling Lunar Wonders!