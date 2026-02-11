Advertisement
NewsIndiaNational Anthem to Precede National Song at Govt Events, Schools Under New Guidelines; Check
INDIA'S NATIONAL ANTHEM

National Anthem to Precede National Song at Govt Events, Schools Under New Guidelines; Check

New guidelines issued states new directives for national song and national anthem. One of the directives states the inclusion of four previously removed stanzas.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
National Anthem to Precede National Song at Govt Events, Schools Under New Guidelines; CheckImage Credit: ANI

New Delhi: 'Vande Mataram', the national song to be played before the national anthem at all government events and in all schools, said the Union Home Ministry in new rules issued on Wednesday morning. The rule also mentions all the people to stand up when 'Vande Mataram' is played. 

Earlier the compulsion was made only for national anthem, i.e., 'Jana, Gana, Mana'. 

The new rule also states, the national song to be played at civilian awards ceremonies, like Padma awards along with various other events attended by the President, during their arrival and departure. It will also be played in public spaces like cinema halls. Although standing has not made mandatory in the case. 

With that all the six stanzas, including the four removed by Congress in 1937, will also be played

