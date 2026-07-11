/National Conference renews demand for Jammu and Kashmir statehood ahead of Delhi protest

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has stepped up its campaign for the restoration of full statehood ahead of its planned protest in Delhi. Party leaders strongly criticized the Centre and said the people's democratic mandate cannot be ignored. They also called on all political parties and citizens to unite peacefully in support of Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional rights.
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) held a major gathering in Srinagar ahead of its proposed protest in Delhi. The party leadership sent a clear message to the Central Government, saying that the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir cannot be delayed or made conditional. The demand has gained momentum after senior party leaders sharply criticized the Centre's policies.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the Centre over holding Assembly elections while failing to respect the people's mandate. He said the party has always tried to secure its rights through dialogue instead of confrontation. However, he added that the Centre's approach has forced the party to take the path of protest.
He alleged that elected representatives are not being allowed to function freely and that governance is being controlled through the Raj Bhavan. CM Abdullah warned that the party's patience should not be seen as weakness.
He said, "Patience does not mean being perceived as weak. This patience is their strength and their voice, and God willing, it will lead to their victory and success."
CM Abdullah said the Centre should reflect on why his government has been forced to protest nearly two years after taking office. He said he spent almost two years trying to secure Jammu and Kashmir's rights through dialogue with the Centre. According to him, this decision came at a political cost because he believed the Centre would fulfill its promises.
CM Abdullah said the Centre had promised a three-step process before the Supreme Court. The process included delimitation, Assembly elections, and then the restoration of statehood.
He criticized the delimitation exercise and said it was carried out only in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed the process was designed to benefit the BJP and its allies.
CM Abdullah said seven Assembly seats were added during delimitation. He said the BJP won six of those seats while the National Conference secured only one. He alleged that the purpose was to weaken democracy and help a particular political party.
He also questioned why Jammu and Kashmir was still waiting for statehood while the Centre was engaging with Ladakh after protests there.
CM Abdullah accused the Centre of treating Jammu and Kashmir differently from Ladakh.
He asked, "Why didn't you simply say that statehood would not be granted until a BJP government is formed in Jammu & Kashmir?"
He said people are now being told that nothing will happen without protests. Referring to Ladakh, CM Abdullah said the Centre was willing to discuss constitutional safeguards under Article 371 with its leaders while refusing to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
CM Abdullah also made serious allegations against the BJP.
He said, "It wasn't just a Jammu MLA who told me this in a private room; a Supreme Court lawyer and BJP office bearer told one of my Jammu MLAs behind closed doors, 'We will give you Rs 20-30 crore, a ministerial berth, and statehood status if you are serious.' 'That is the reality of their actions."
The National Conference said the protest planned for July 20 at Jantar Mantar is not limited to one political party. The party invited all political parties to join the movement for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.
CM Abdullah said, "Statehood is not just for me or Farooq Abdullah Sahib. We have asked everyone to join this protest; this is not a battle we are fighting alone. Statehood does not belong solely to us; the state belongs to everyone. I once again urge all those leaders to join us, just as people in Ladakh, Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Congress, the BJP, came together to achieve a common goal."
Addressing party workers, CM Abdullah said many supporters wanted to travel to Delhi. However, he requested them to gather peacefully in their respective districts on July 20 and demand the restoration of statehood.
The National Conference warned that public anger would increase if the Centre continued to delay restoring statehood. CM Abdullah said the Centre cannot govern Jammu and Kashmir through administrative control or what he described as "back-door entry."
He said, "For now, people have kept you in the background, and you will remain in the background."
Party president Farooq Abdullah also issued a warning to the Centre. He said, "If the demands are not met, the Centre will be held responsible for the peace in Jammu & Kashmir."
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