/National Conference renews demand for Jammu and Kashmir statehood ahead of Delhi protest

CM Abdullah said, "Statehood is not just for me or Farooq Abdullah Sahib. We have asked everyone to join this protest; this is not a battle we are fighting alone. Statehood does not belong solely to us; the state belongs to everyone. I once again urge all those leaders to join us, just as people in Ladakh, Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Congress, the BJP, came together to achieve a common goal."