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National Conference renews demand for Jammu and Kashmir statehood ahead of Delhi protest

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the Centre over delaying statehood despite holding Assembly elections, criticized the delimitation process, compared the situation with Ladakh, made allegations against the BJP, and invited all political parties to join the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
National Conference renews demand for Jammu and Kashmir statehood ahead of Delhi protest
Image Credit: Zee News. Jammu Kashmir National Conference.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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