National Conference Holds Working Committee Meet, Passes Seven Resolutions

The National Conference Working Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, with all party leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in attendance. The party unanimously passed seven resolutions.

The resolutions included a reaffirmation of the special status and an appeal for sustained peace and dialogue between the two countries.

The meeting also observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the 26 civilians killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Resolution 1: Condemnation of Violence and Tribute to Martyrs.

The Working Committee strongly condemned the horrific Baisaran attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent individuals, including a young Kashmiri, Syed Adil Hussain Shah.

It also denounced the continued cross-border shelling that took the lives of 23 innocent civilians. The Committee expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the bereaved families.

It also paid heartfelt tributes to the Working Committee members and party activists who have passed away since the last meeting, acknowledging their invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication.

Resolution 2: Reaffirmation of Commitment to Special Status

The Working Committee unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The Committee reiterated that this is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay and we will continue to fight for its restoration.

Resolution 3: Demand for Immediate Restoration of Statehood

The Working Committee also urged the Government of India to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir immediately, as promised on the floor of Parliament and repeatedly echoed in the public domain and also as committed by the constitution bench of the Supreme Court.

Resolution 4: Appeal for Sustained Peace and Dialogue.

The Committee welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and called upon both the countries to uphold peace and explore long-lasting, peaceful solutions to end violence.

Resolution 5: Commitment to Manifesto Promises.

The Working Committee reiterated the party’s unwavering commitment to the promises made in its manifesto. It reaffirmed its resolve to continue the political and constitutional struggle for justice, peace, and the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir through democratic means.

Resolution 6: The Working Committee appreciated the spontaneous and overwhelming support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in unequivocally condemning the Baisaran attack in

Pahalgam. It also acknowledged the compassion and hospitality extended to tourists who found themselves stranded in the Valley during challenging circumstances.

The Committee called upon the Government of India to recognize and respect this powerful

expression of solidarity and not squander the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity extended by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

It further cautioned that arbitrary arrests, harassment of youth, targeted use of bulldozers, and intimidation of legitimate media voices will only alienate the very people who have stood firmly for peace and against violence.

Resolution 7: Condemnation of Targeted Harassment Across Country

The Working Committee expressed serious concern over the reports of harassment faced by students, traders, and residents from Jammu and Kashmir in various parts of the country. It strongly condemned their selective targeting in the aftermath of recent events.

The Committee called upon all state governments to ensure the safety, dignity, and protection of the lives and property of all people from Jammu and Kashmir living or working in other parts of India.