The ruling party of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference’s top decision-making body, the Working Committee, concluded its two-day session on Friday with a unanimous reaffirmation of the party’s core political and moral commitments, prominently the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the immediate return of full statehood.

Party Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while addressing the media, said, “The Committee passed seven resolutions covering key political, security, and governance issues of Jammu and Kashmir.”

In its first resolution, he said, “the Working Committee reaffirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status,” terming it “central to the aspirations and dignity of the people.”

The party will continue its fight—calling it a “principled fight”—for its full reinstatement, he said.

The second resolution demanded the immediate restoration of full statehood, as repeatedly promised in Parliament and acknowledged by the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench.

On the security front, the Committee unequivocally condemned the recent terror attack in Delhi and the Nowgam blast, expressing solidarity with the victims and calling for top-level investigations and accountability for any lapses.

Chief Minister Abdullah said the party expressed concern over the harassment of students, traders, and residents of Jammu and Kashmir across India after the recent situation that emerged in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Chief Minister Abdullah urged state governments nationwide to ensure their safety and dignity. He said, “Not every Kashmiri is a terrorist or a supporter of terror. We should acknowledge it.”

He added, “The Committee reaffirmed the party’s commitment to its manifesto promises, underscoring that governance must reflect the aspirations of the people.”

The Working Committee unanimously reaffirmed its full support to the government led by Chief Minister Abdullah, urging it to continue “fulfilling the aspirations of the people and upholding their dignity,” he said.

Chief Minister Abdullah also broke his silence on the controversial demolition of a journalist's house in Jammu, calling it a "deliberate attempt" and a "conspiracy" by officers to defame his government. He alleged the action was carried out without informing the elected government or the concerned minister, calling it a clear case of interference by officers reportedly posted by the Lieutenant Governor's administration.

Chief Minister Abdullah reiterated that poor households would benefit from lower bills under metered billing compared to flat rates, and installing more meters is essential to fulfilling the government's promise of 200 free units of electricity. He noted the free unit scheme will likely roll out by March or April for those with meters.

Chief Minister Abdullah confirmed that the cabinet subcommittee's report on the reservation issue is complete and will be addressed in the next cabinet meeting, a process delayed to avoid election complications.

The meeting also addressed internal issues, most notably the absence of Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who was not invited to the meeting for the first time since 2002. This highlights a growing rift within the party, with Mehdi openly criticizing the government's handling of certain issues. When asked about his absence, Chief Minister Abdullah said, “This meeting was for people who follow party discipline and talk in the party meeting rather than through the media.”