National Conference Picks Aga Syed Mehmood For Budgam By-Election Amid Internal Rift

Despite internal disagreements over candidature, the National Conference (NC) has officially announced senior leader and former minister Aga Syed Mehmood as its candidate for the upcoming Budgam Assembly by-election, scheduled for 11 November 2025.

The decision comes in the backdrop of a reported dispute between NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, over the candidate selection. Sources within the party said that Omar Abdullah had proposed a different candidate for the seat during a key meeting. However, Dr Farooq Abdullah insisted on fielding a Shia candidate, citing the demographic and political significance of the region, which eventually led to Aga Syed Mehmood’s nomination.

This disagreement allegedly led to Omar Abdullah walking out of the meeting, highlighting growing tensions within the party's top leadership.

Aga Family Feud Adds Complexity

Aga Syed Mehmood, a respected figure in the Shia community of Budgam and a member of the influential Aga family, now faces a challenging electoral battle. His opponent is none other than his nephew, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, who has been fielded by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), turning the by-election into an intra-clan political contest.

Compounding the NC’s troubles is the public stance of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a prominent NC leader and sitting MP from Srinagar, who has refused to campaign for the party in this by-election. Ruhullah, widely seen as the face of NC’s recent electoral success, especially in Budgam, cited the party’s failure to fulfill key promises, including action on a reservation policy report, as reasons for his decision.

His refusal to support the party candidate is being viewed as a major setback, particularly within the Shia community, where he enjoys considerable influence.

Budgam: From Stronghold To Struggle

The Budgam constituency has been a National Conference bastion since 1977, with the party winning the seat consistently for decades. However, this by-election presents a different scenario, with internal rifts, public dissatisfaction, and a strong opponent making it far from a cakewalk.

The seat was last held by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who contested from both Budgam and Ganderbal in the 2024 Assembly elections, reportedly due to fear of defeat. Though he won both, he chose to vacate Budgam to retain Ganderbal, his family’s traditional stronghold. This decision reportedly caused resentment among Budgam voters, who felt their mandate had been disregarded.

A High-Stakes Contest For NC

The by-election has now become a litmus test for the National Conference’s relevance in Budgam. With the PDP expected to capitalise on the NC’s internal discord and voter anger, and with Aga Ruhullah adopting an independent posture, the contest has turned into a critical and symbolic battle for the NC.

Despite holding the constituency for nearly five decades, the National Conference now faces the real risk of losing its grip on Budgam, caught between family feuds, leadership clashes, and shifting voter loyalties.