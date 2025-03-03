National Conference To Ally With BJP? J&K CM Omar Abdullah Says, 'Our Thoughts...'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday made it clear that there would be no alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming days. He stated that there was neither any scope nor any need for such an alliance with the saffron party, emphasising that they have vastly different thoughts.

While addressing the media ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir budget session, Abdullah said, "... We are not talking about any alliance (with the BJP), neither is there any scope, nor the need. Our thoughts also do not align. If we talk about J&K, our thoughts are vastly different... We will hold discussions on everything (during the session)."